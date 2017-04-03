Germantown School Board Approves New School Site
The Germantown school board approved a contract Wednesday, April 5, on 38 acres of land at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Poplar Pike for a new elementary school for 750 children. And the board set terms for further negotiations to possibly buy Germantown Elementary and Middle Schools from Shelby County Schools that includes the Germantown city administration.
