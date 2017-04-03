From Training to Business Acumen, The...

From Training to Business Acumen, The Lab Fits Fashion Industry

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Creativity needs space and collaboration to thrive, and The Lab by the Memphis Fashion Design Network, a fashion business incubator which opened last August, was founded on those principles as a welcoming space for anyone involved or interested in the fashion industry. Clare Freeman of Pretty Useful Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southwind Animal Hospital 53 min Southwind Animal ... 1
Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15) 3 hr chris1824 6
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews 8 hr I use to use them 4
News pizza hut; memphis police homicide; stephen fau... (Dec '09) 13 hr Luu 3
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) Mon alan west 243
Restaurant question Apr 2 Guest 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC