Freewheel Comes Full-Circle for Second Season

Freewheel, the Memphis Medical District Collaborative's slow ride bicycle program announced it's returning for a second season which begins on April 19. The rides, which will take place every Wednesday for six consecutive weeks, provide a free opportunity to casually explore neighborhoods by bike and learn more about the Medical District's new and existing hidden treasures. "The biking movement is growing in Memphis, and Freewheel's ability to capture the energy of Memphians is a perfect example of progress," Nicholas Oyler, Bikeway and Pedestrian Program Manager of the City of Memphis said.

