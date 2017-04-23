Fire damage to Elvis Presley's former Memphis home put at $100K Elvis Presley bought the Memphis house in 1956 and lived there a little over a year. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2paNl1z A Saturday fire at the one-time home of Elvis Presley on Audubon Drive in East Memphis caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

