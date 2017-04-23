Fire damage to Elvis Presley's former...

Fire damage to Elvis Presley's former Memphis home put at $100K

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: USA Today

Fire damage to Elvis Presley's former Memphis home put at $100K Elvis Presley bought the Memphis house in 1956 and lived there a little over a year. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2paNl1z A Saturday fire at the one-time home of Elvis Presley on Audubon Drive in East Memphis caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Well Well 20,996
Riverboat place by bass pro Tue Memphrica Queen 1
What Happened to Holiday Golf Club? Mon In the OB 2
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) Apr 30 Corinth Newbie 244
suboxone. (Feb '15) Apr 28 G Washington Farter 12
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Apr 28 Bowchicka 123
dog food (Feb '15) Apr 28 Imfromnolabb 25
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at May 03 at 11:10AM CDT

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC