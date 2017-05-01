Elvis Presley's former home on fire as blaze breaks out in Memphis property
The property on Audubon Drive in east Memphis was bought by the late king of rock 'n' roll in 1956, and a plaque outside the historic house reveals he used the royalties from his single Heartbreak Hotel for the purchase. According to tweets from WREG reporter Stace Jacobson, the home caught fire this weekend - but she added that the local fire department had it under control.
