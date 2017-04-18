EDGE Board Approves Two PILOTs, GMACW Merger
The Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County on Wednesday, April 19, granted tax abatements for a pair of companies with capital investment plans totaling $34 million and approved a resolution that allows the Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce to merge into EDGE. Ebrofrost North America, the U.S. arm of Ebrofrost Holding GmbH, was awarded a seven-year Jobs PILOT that would create 16 net new jobs and $26 million in capital investment in a South Memphis facility.
