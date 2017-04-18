EDGE Board Approves Two PILOTs, GMACW...

EDGE Board Approves Two PILOTs, GMACW Merger

The Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County on Wednesday, April 19, granted tax abatements for a pair of companies with capital investment plans totaling $34 million and approved a resolution that allows the Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce to merge into EDGE. Ebrofrost North America, the U.S. arm of Ebrofrost Holding GmbH, was awarded a seven-year Jobs PILOT that would create 16 net new jobs and $26 million in capital investment in a South Memphis facility.

