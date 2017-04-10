East Memphis Office Sells for $17M

Primacy II, a 123,265-square-foot East Memphis office building, has a new owner thanks to a huge $17 million deal. Nashville-based Priam Capital purchased the office building located at 6055 Primacy Parkway near the intersection Ridgway Road and Park Avenue from The Southland Companies for $16.6 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds April 11. In conjunction with the purchase, Priam took out a $10.6 million mortgage on the property through Missouri-based RGA Reinsurance Co .

