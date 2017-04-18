East Memphis Office Sells for $17 Million
Primacy II, a 123,265-square-foot East Memphis office building, has a new owner thanks to a huge $17 million deal. Nashville-based Priam Capital purchased the office building at 6055 Primacy Parkway near the intersection Ridgeway Road from The Southland Cos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|suboxone. (Feb '15)
|4 hr
|jjjj
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|F Willie
|121
|Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Horrible
|Mon
|I will not go back
|2
|God is great
|Sun
|yes
|3
|Sick Of Black People and Crime
|Apr 16
|Sick of Blacks
|1
|Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews
|Apr 15
|Too Pricey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC