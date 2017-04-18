East Memphis Office Sells for $17 Mil...

East Memphis Office Sells for $17 Million

Primacy II, a 123,265-square-foot East Memphis office building, has a new owner thanks to a huge $17 million deal. Nashville-based Priam Capital purchased the office building at 6055 Primacy Parkway near the intersection Ridgeway Road from The Southland Cos.

