Early Voting in District 95 Primaries Begins Friday

Early voting opens Friday, April 7, in the special primary elections for state House District 95 as other elections including some 2018 races already show plenty of signs of political life. Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland is among the political contenders who won't be on the ballot until 2018 but are already setting up their campaigns and looking for votes.

