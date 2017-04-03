Early Voting in District 95 Primaries Begins Friday
Early voting opens Friday, April 7, in the special primary elections for state House District 95 as other elections including some 2018 races already show plenty of signs of political life. Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland is among the political contenders who won't be on the ballot until 2018 but are already setting up their campaigns and looking for votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History of Memphis Wrestling
|10 hr
|Jimmy lawler
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews
|12 hr
|Steve
|6
|God is great
|20 hr
|he is risen
|1
|Southwind Animal Hospital
|Tue
|Southwind Animal ...
|1
|Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15)
|Apr 4
|chris1824
|6
|pizza hut; memphis police homicide; stephen fau... (Dec '09)
|Apr 4
|Luu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC