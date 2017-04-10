Design Board OKs Allworld's Plan To R...

Design Board OKs Allworld's Plan To Renovate Downtown Building

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Daily News

Downtown Memphis is going through a renaissance, and Allworld Project Management has made it very clear it wants to be front and center for it. The Design Review Board has approved Allworld Project Management's plan to renovate the vacant building at 60 N. B.B. King Blvd. and relocate its headquarters there.

