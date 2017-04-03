De-Annexation Task Force Recommends 3 Referendums, 3 Automatic De-Annexations
A task force on de-annexation is recommending de-annexation of three recently annexed areas of Memphis, an automatic de-annexation of three other sparsely populated areas on the city's borders and keep a part of Raleigh proposed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for de-annexation in the city of Memphis. The task force of city and county leaders, led by Memphis City Council member Bill Morrison , concluded its work Thursday, April 6, with the recommendations that go to the Memphis City Council for approval.
