De-Annexation Task Force Recommends 3...

De-Annexation Task Force Recommends 3 Referendums, 3 Automatic De-Annexations

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Daily News

A task force on de-annexation is recommending de-annexation of three recently annexed areas of Memphis, an automatic de-annexation of three other sparsely populated areas on the city's borders and keep a part of Raleigh proposed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for de-annexation in the city of Memphis. The task force of city and county leaders, led by Memphis City Council member Bill Morrison , concluded its work Thursday, April 6, with the recommendations that go to the Memphis City Council for approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
History of Memphis Wrestling 5 hr Jimmy lawler 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr OneMore 20,943
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews 7 hr Steve 6
God is great 16 hr he is risen 1
Southwind Animal Hospital Tue Southwind Animal ... 1
Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15) Apr 4 chris1824 6
News pizza hut; memphis police homicide; stephen fau... (Dec '09) Apr 4 Luu 3
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC