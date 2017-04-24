Crosstown Concourse Holding Job Fair Saturday
Crosstown Concourse is hosting a job fair Saturday, April 29, as tenants work to fill positions before the mixed-use vertical urban village opens Aug. 19. More than 60 positions with 15 Concourse businesses will be available at the hiring event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Central Atrium of the Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave . Tenants participating in the fair include: A Step Ahead Foundation, Area 51 Ice Cream, Church Health, Crosstown Arts & Theater, French Truck Coffee, G4S Secure Solutions, I Love Juice Bar, ISS Facility Services, Mama Gaia, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, nexAir, So Nuts & Confections, Tech901, The Curb Market and The Kitchen Next Door.
