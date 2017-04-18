Council to Consider Plans, Raises, 'Basics' in Strickland's Budget
In his second budget presentation as Memphis mayor Tuesday, April 24, expect Jim Strickland to continue to talk about city government being "brilliant at the basics." And expect pay raise proposals for Memphis police, more moves to reduce blight and possibly further word on a coming change in how the city collects solid waste, possibly with a solid waste fee hike, depending on the restructuring option the council approves.
