Council to Consider Plans, Raises, 'B...

Council to Consider Plans, Raises, 'Basics' in Strickland's Budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

In his second budget presentation as Memphis mayor Tuesday, April 24, expect Jim Strickland to continue to talk about city government being "brilliant at the basics." And expect pay raise proposals for Memphis police, more moves to reduce blight and possibly further word on a coming change in how the city collects solid waste, possibly with a solid waste fee hike, depending on the restructuring option the council approves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memphis Police Wage War On Gangs (Mar '06) 12 hr Now chicks bow wow 206
2 white boys murdered on east Yates last year 1... (Jun '13) 22 hr anonymefriend 41
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Sat dmob 122
Does anyone remember Holly Hills Country Club .... (Mar '10) Fri blueferg 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
POS doc in Methodist Germantown Apr 20 Callingitlikeiseeit 1
suboxone. (Feb '15) Apr 19 David 10
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC