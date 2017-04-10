Council Faces Beale Street, Parking D...

Council Faces Beale Street, Parking Decisions

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Memphis City Council members have an agenda full of hot spots Tuesday, April 11. They vote on a move to abolish the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority, check to see if both sides paying for a Memphis Zoo parking solution in Overton Park are on the same page and take a final vote to change on-street parking around FedExForum and The Orpheum Theatre to a flat fee of $10 for "special events." Meanwhile, the council reviews the city's role in transferring ownership and tax breaks to the new ownership group of the Sheraton Downtown Memphis convention center hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

