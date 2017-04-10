Council Faces Beale Street, Parking Decisions

Memphis City Council members have an agenda full of hot spots Tuesday, April 11. They vote on a move to abolish the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority, check to see if both sides paying for a Memphis Zoo parking solution in Overton Park are on the same page and take a final vote to change on-street parking around FedExForum and The Orpheum Theatre to a flat fee of $10 for "special events." Meanwhile, the council reviews the city's role in transferring ownership and tax breaks to the new ownership group of the Sheraton Downtown Memphis convention center hotel.

