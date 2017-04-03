Civil Rights Activist Owens Calls Out...

Civil Rights Activist Owens Calls Out Memphis Lawmaker

Memphis civil rights activist Bill Owens , who campaigned for Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, is criticizing a state legislator who refused to back his political efforts in a statement on the House floor. Owens, president of the Coalition of African American Pastors, a group dedicated to Christ-centered and traditional family values, is set to hold a press conference Tuesday, April 11, at the Memphis law office of Ballin, Ballin & Fishman, 200 Jefferson Ave ., to address what a press release termed "the backlash and racial tirade" from Democratic Rep. Antonio Parkinson of Memphis.

