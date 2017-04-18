Body cams, a dog park, and a hippo

Body cams, a dog park, and a hippo

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

Civilian complaints against Memphis Police Department officers have fallen about 75 percent since the department rolled out its body-worn camera program, a fact that was set for review during Tuesday's Memphis City Council meeting. "Off the top of their head, everyone can probably think of two reasons why that might be the case," said council member Worth Morgan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
suboxone. (Feb '15) Wed David 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Wed F Willie 121
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Horrible Apr 17 I will not go back 2
God is great Apr 16 yes 3
Sick Of Black People and Crime Apr 16 Sick of Blacks 1
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews Apr 15 Too Pricey 8
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC