Body cams, a dog park, and a hippo
Civilian complaints against Memphis Police Department officers have fallen about 75 percent since the department rolled out its body-worn camera program, a fact that was set for review during Tuesday's Memphis City Council meeting. "Off the top of their head, everyone can probably think of two reasons why that might be the case," said council member Worth Morgan.
