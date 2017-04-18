Blues Music Awards Week Announced [News]

The 38th class of Blues Hall of Fame inductees will be feted at a ceremony May 10 that will take place at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Blues Foundation have announced details for the Blues Music Awards Week, which commences in Memphis on May 8. A wealth of wonderful events will happen throughout the week surrounding the main attractions: the Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the Blues Music Awards.

