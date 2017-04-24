Bank pays $100 for home of jailed ex-...

Bank pays $100 for home of jailed ex-Trenton Mayor Tony Mack

Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- The bank holding the delinquent mortgage on the house of imprisoned former Trenton Mayor Tony Mack is now in control of the property following a sheriff's sale this week. U.S. Bank Trust, which sought to satisfy a $389,564 judgment, paid $100, or the minimum bid, a spokesman for the Mercer County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

