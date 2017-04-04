April Marks 30 Days of Spring Cleanin...

April Marks 30 Days of Spring Cleaning in Memphis

For the third year in a row, Clean Memphis, a grassroots organization that pursues a cleaner city, has organized 30 days of cleaning throughout the city to celebrate Earth Day. This year's Earth Day 30 Days Straight initiative, which began on April 1 and will continue until the end of the month, includes community clean-ups, environmental education, and recycling and beautification events held across the city in various neighborhoods.

