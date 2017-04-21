April 21-27, 2017: This week in Memph...

April 21-27, 2017: This week in Memphis history

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Most of the passengers on board are Union soldiers just released from Confederate prison camps at the end of the Civil War, many returning to homes in East Tennessee. The boat's journey from Vicksburg where the prisoners boarded comes amidst a flurry of events from the war's end to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, all of which obscures what is the greatest maritime disaster in U.S. history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
suboxone. (Feb '15) Wed David 10
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Wed F Willie 121
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Horrible Apr 17 I will not go back 2
God is great Apr 16 yes 3
Sick Of Black People and Crime Apr 16 Sick of Blacks 1
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews Apr 15 Too Pricey 8
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC