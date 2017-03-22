Uproar over nail salon fee for overweight customers

Underneath a paper "cash only" sign in a nail salon in Memphis, Tennessee, hung a poster board with a handwritten note that has angered hundreds, including resident Deshania Ferguson who posted a photo of it on Facebook earlier this month. Written in red marker, the sign read, "Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists."

