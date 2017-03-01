Time for a Divorce

Time for a Divorce

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Daily News

I said divorce might be best in a column two years ago, so let's get on with it already. After all, it was a shotgun wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black lives matter (Jul '16) 2 hr Now_What- 168
Amy Speropolous (Mar '16) 7 hr Guest 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Tom 20,861
Hand bags 8 hr Looking 4
Black People and Cars Tue Blacks People and... 1
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Mon Mississippi Man 117
Getting A Vehicle Registered with a Salvage Title Mon anonymous 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC