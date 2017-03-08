Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Food Se...

Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Food Service Employee May Not Sue Employer

58 min ago

The Tennessee Supreme Court has held that a Memphis food-service employee may not file a lawsuit against her employer for distributing tips in a way that violates Tennessee's Tip Statute, because the law does not allow a private party to file suit for a violation.

Memphis, TN

