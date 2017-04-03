TBI discredits Collierville Amber Ale...

TBI discredits Collierville Amber Alert sighting of Cummins, Thomas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: KSWO

TBI discredits Collierville Amber Alert sighting of Cummins, Tho - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - MPD says the white van located at Krystal's on Union Ave, originally believed to be the one used by Cummins, is unrelated to the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews 2 hr I use to use them 4
News pizza hut; memphis police homicide; stephen fau... (Dec '09) 7 hr Luu 3
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) 21 hr alan west 243
Restaurant question Sun Guest 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
dog food (Feb '15) Mar 31 Brian 24
Memphis Zoo Mar 31 bonny 2
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC