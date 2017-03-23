TBI cancels Amber Alert for Memphis 1-year-old
Twenty minutes after an Amber Alert was issued for a missing one-year-old, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Amber Alert was canceled. TBI said one-year-old Isiah Edwards was recovered my Memphis Police and is safe.
