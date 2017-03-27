Sit-In Protests Get First Historical ...

Sit-In Protests Get First Historical Marker

Nobody kept count until Jet magazine came to Memphis in 1965 to feature a group of seven sisters the influential magazine billed as "the most arrested family" in the country. Five of the seven Lee Sisters who were arrested 17 times among them over five years for sit-in protests against racial segregation were honored Saturday, March 25, with the unveiling of a new historical marker near the site of one of the department stores they were arrested for integrating.

