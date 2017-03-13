Signature HealthCARE to Lay Off 215 in Memphis
Signature HealthCARE at Saint Francis is laying off 215 workers and working with families of the 95 patients at the facility, 6007 Park Ave ., to find them another nursing home. The company filed a WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on Friday, March 10, stating the layoffs are effective April 7 and describing them as temporary.
Read more at The Daily News.
