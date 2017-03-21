Residents Bemoan MRG Multifamily Plan

A nearly century-old neighborhood that was torn in two when Interstate 40 came crashing to a halt at the doorstep of Overton Park is now again on the precipice of change. Dubbed the Overton Gateway, Makowsky Ringel Greenberg's plans for a proposed multifamily development at the confluence of Sam Cooper Boulevard and East Parkway received a cold reception from residents of the surrounding Lea's Woods neighborhood Tuesday evening, March 21. Because of district zoning overlay regulations, the developers had to bring early plans to the public before taking them to the Land Use Control Board, and ultimately the Memphis City Council.

