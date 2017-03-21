Nail Salon Fat-Shames Customers With Offensive "Overweight" Policy
A nail salon is coming under fire for a fat-shaming policy about customers that will truly infuriate you. Rose Nails , in Memphis, Tennessee, has come under fire after posting a sign that reads, "Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black lives matter (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|209
|Black People and Cars
|Mon
|Looking
|3
|where is black lives matter Tuesday
|Mon
|lol
|2
|Nail salon charges overweight people more for p...
|Mon
|lol
|1
|Betsy DeVoss And The TEA Party Republicans Sch...
|Sun
|DEMOCRAT
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|who was around during the mlk assasination or t... (Sep '11)
|Mar 19
|lambert
|86
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC