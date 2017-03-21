Nail Salon Fat-Shames Customers With ...

Nail Salon Fat-Shames Customers With Offensive "Overweight" Policy

A nail salon is coming under fire for a fat-shaming policy about customers that will truly infuriate you. Rose Nails , in Memphis, Tennessee, has come under fire after posting a sign that reads, "Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists.

