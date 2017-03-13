MPD: Son arrested after stabbing father during dispute
MEMPHIS, TN - A 22-year-old man is in custody after reportedly stabbing his father. The stabbing happened in the 2000 block of Nedra Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood just after 10:30 a.m. According to Memphis police, there was a disagreement between the father and son.
