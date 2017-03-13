Morning robbery spree leads to crash;...

Morning robbery spree leads to crash; no arrests made

Sunday Mar 5

MEMPHIS, TN - A Sunday morning crime spree led to a car crashing into a fence and the suspect still on the run. According to Memphis Police Department, a man went into Exxon in the 2900 block of Kirby and attempted to purchase cigars just before 7 a.m. When the cashier opened the drawer, the man jumped the counter and stole money from the register.

Memphis, TN

