Morning robbery spree leads to crash; no arrests made

MEMPHIS, TN - A Sunday morning crime spree led to a car crashing into a fence and the suspect still on the run. According to Memphis Police Department, a man went into Exxon in the 2900 block of Kirby and attempted to purchase cigars just before 7 a.m. When the cashier opened the drawer, the man jumped the counter and stole money from the register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.