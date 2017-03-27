MBX Teen Workforce Seminar, Job Fair April 1-2

Dr. Ericka Gunn-Hill is director of youth empowerment for the Memphis Black Expo, which is having its Workforce Ready Seminar and Youth Summer Job Fair at Hamilton High April 1-2. "It's an issue plaguing Memphis because a large population of teens are unemployed, but also a large population has no job training," said community advocate Jaques Hamilton, who will be helping teens ages 16-19 with resume writing, interview preparation and other skills as part of the Memphis Black Expo Workforce Ready Seminar and Youth Summer Job Fair at Hamilton High School.

