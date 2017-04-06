March 31- April 6, 2017: This week in Memphis history
Protesters opposed to the continued overflow parking quickly attach a homemade sign to the barrier reading "Iron Curtain" as Memphis Police keep watch over a busy day in the park for the zoo as well as on the greensward, where a reading flash mob and several rugby games are taking place. The police presence is more visible than usual through three springs of protests and includes police on horseback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews
|3 hr
|Lesson learned
|5
|Southwind Animal Hospital
|19 hr
|Southwind Animal ...
|1
|Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15)
|22 hr
|chris1824
|6
|pizza hut; memphis police homicide; stephen fau... (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Luu
|3
|Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07)
|Mon
|alan west
|243
|Restaurant question
|Apr 2
|Guest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC