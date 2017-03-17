March 17-23, 2017: This week in Memph...

March 17-23, 2017: This week in Memphis history

Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Daily News

King would return to the city to lead the march on March 28, a march that would end before it got to City Hall because of violence. The violent end would prompt King to return to the city to lead another march April 5. 1957: A bill in the Tennessee Legislature would divert $100,000 in state road funding to inland waterways.

