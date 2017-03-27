Malco Moving Forward With Downtown Theater
A $5 million building permit application for the foundation of a new seven-screen movie theater was filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement. The Malco project will be located at 45 E. G.E. Patterson Ave., at the southeast corner of Front Street.
