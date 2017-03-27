Malco Moving Forward With Downtown Th...

Malco Moving Forward With Downtown Theater

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Daily News

A $5 million building permit application for the foundation of a new seven-screen movie theater was filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement. The Malco project will be located at 45 E. G.E. Patterson Ave., at the southeast corner of Front Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dog food (Feb '15) 2 hr Brian 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr VIKING POWER 20,937
Memphis Zoo 7 hr bonny 2
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews 13 hr Southwind Animal ... 3
History of Memphis Wrestling Thu Ticket to Ride 9
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) Mar 27 Jackeabbit 240
Memphis Mafia Controls Memphis Businesses (Mar '09) Mar 25 Jay Rod 17
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC