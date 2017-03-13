Loflin Yard Developers Working on New...

Loflin Yard Developers Working on New Restaurant Concept Downtown

The developers of Loflin Yard are planning to restore another vacant lot in the South Main Arts District into an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant using repurposed metal grain silos. The developers of Loflin Yard unveiled their plans for a new restaurant concept to the Center City Development Corporation Wednesday.

