Last Word: James Cotton, A Quiet Jackson Day in Memphis and 'A Football School'

When you think of the blues and harmonica James Cotton probably comes to mind Sonny Boy Williamson too, who taught Cotton how to play. Cotton died Thursday in Austin, Texas at the age of 81 in a life that began on a cotton farm in Tunica in the depths of the Great Depression.

