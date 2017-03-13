Last Word: Gas Tax Resurrection, More Monitoring and Germantown's $200 M Plan
The tax cuts proposed are now greater in total than the tax increases. Our Nashville correspondent, Sam Stockard , reports that all started to come together over the weekend at the funeral of state Senator Douglas Henry , the longest serving legislator in the history of the Tennessee legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|WPWW
|20,896
|Black lives matter (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Nobama
|193
|Amy Speropolous (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Guest
|10
|2 slots open
|Mar 10
|Crashpads
|1
|Memphis Mafia Controls Memphis Businesses (Mar '09)
|Mar 9
|Sevier countians
|15
|where is black lives matter Tuesday
|Mar 8
|kevin
|1
|Hand bags
|Mar 8
|Paris
|5
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC