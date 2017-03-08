Last Word: Calipari's Return, Moss, McDowell & Stewart and Unemployment Up

So John Calipari will be coming to town with his Kentucky Wildcats for the NCAA Southern Regional March 24 and 26 at the Forum. Aside from that local reminder of the long memory sports slights can have in our city, the regional in Memphis looks to be a big concentration of great college basketball in a city that hasn't had a whole lot to cheer about recently on that front or the professional front.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.