Knoxville Hotel Group Buys Land Across From AutoZone Park

Vision Hospitality Group, a Knoxville-based hotel company, just purchased a vacant parcel of land across from AutoZone Park possibly paving the way for a new Downtown hotel just blocks from Beale Street. Nitinkumar B. Patel, Sandip Patel and Anita Patel sold the land, which formerly housed a Greyhound bus station, to Vision Hospitality, acting as Vison Memphis LLC , for $4 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds on March 24. The purchase includes two adjacent tracts of land: a 1.3-acre lot at 195 Union Ave .

