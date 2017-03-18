Justice Department report doesn't con...

Justice Department report doesn't confirm Trump's wiretap claim: Media report

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The U.K.'s Government Communication Headquarters building is seen in Cheltenham. The British electronic surveillance agency GCHQ took the unusual step of releasing a statement calling the wiretap claims"nonsense Downing St. said that Britain's ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, spoke to White House press secretary Sean Spicer directly, and that the prime minister's national security adviser, Mark Lyall Grant, also spoke to people in the Trump administration to put the claim to rest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr WPWW 20,912
John Varlas 20 hr Rondo Wilsonton 1
Black lives matter (Jul '16) Fri Now_What- 205
Memphis Massage Parlors (Jun '15) Thu its true 9
Memphis street outlaws Thu Guest 4
Dumbest Interview Questions ever asked. Thu Joe Q public 2
Amy Speropolous (Mar '16) Mar 10 Guest 10
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC