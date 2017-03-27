Joyner and McCloy To Receive Dunavant Awards
Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner and Memphis Public Libraries director Keenon McCloy are the 2017 winners of the Bobby Dunavant Public Servant Awards. A committee of members of the family of the late Probate Court Clerk and the Rotary Club of Memphis East announced the award winners Wednesday, March 28, in advance of the April 18 awards luncheon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History of Memphis Wrestling
|11 hr
|Better
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|John Pall, steve Jamison Or steve Wild?!!
|Mon
|facts1st
|2
|Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Jackeabbit
|240
|Memphis Mafia Controls Memphis Businesses (Mar '09)
|Mar 25
|Jay Rod
|17
|Amy Speropolous (Mar '16)
|Mar 24
|Guest
|11
|Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15)
|Mar 23
|dieseldan99
|5
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC