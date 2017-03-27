Joyner and McCloy To Receive Dunavant...

Joyner and McCloy To Receive Dunavant Awards

Read more: The Daily News

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner and Memphis Public Libraries director Keenon McCloy are the 2017 winners of the Bobby Dunavant Public Servant Awards. A committee of members of the family of the late Probate Court Clerk and the Rotary Club of Memphis East announced the award winners Wednesday, March 28, in advance of the April 18 awards luncheon.

