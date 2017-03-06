Iberiabank Celebrates Milestone Year With Random Acts of Kindness
From one quarter to the next, Iberiabank is typically right at the top of the list of the highest-volume mortgage producers in Shelby County. The Louisiana-based bank has eight branches in the area and has cemented its ties to the city recently with an expansion into Binghampton and the Memphis Medical Center.
