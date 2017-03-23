First Look at New Overton Square Restaurant Hopdoddy
Overton Square developer Loeb Properties and brg3s architects are moving forward with their plans to bring a Texas-based burger bar to Midtown. New signage has been installed depicting the first glimpse of what the new site at 6 S. Cooper St .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
