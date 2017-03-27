EDGE's ICED Loan Program Gives Small-...

EDGE's ICED Loan Program Gives Small-Business Owners a Hand Up

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Camy Archer had built a loyal following of customers at her eponymous Midtown restaurant over the course of two decades and business was good. Camy's owner Camy Archer, who received a forgivable loan through EDGE's Inner City Economic Development Loan Program, prepares pizza in her new location on Walnut Grove Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 min VIKING POWER 20,937
Memphis Zoo 2 hr bonny 2
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews 9 hr Southwind Animal ... 3
dog food (Feb '15) 13 hr Bangemz 23
History of Memphis Wrestling Thu Ticket to Ride 9
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) Mar 27 Jackeabbit 240
Memphis Mafia Controls Memphis Businesses (Mar '09) Mar 25 Jay Rod 17
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC