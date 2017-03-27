EDGE's ICED Loan Program Gives Small-Business Owners a Hand Up
Camy Archer had built a loyal following of customers at her eponymous Midtown restaurant over the course of two decades and business was good. Camy's owner Camy Archer, who received a forgivable loan through EDGE's Inner City Economic Development Loan Program, prepares pizza in her new location on Walnut Grove Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|VIKING POWER
|20,937
|Memphis Zoo
|2 hr
|bonny
|2
|Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews
|9 hr
|Southwind Animal ...
|3
|dog food (Feb '15)
|13 hr
|Bangemz
|23
|History of Memphis Wrestling
|Thu
|Ticket to Ride
|9
|Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07)
|Mar 27
|Jackeabbit
|240
|Memphis Mafia Controls Memphis Businesses (Mar '09)
|Mar 25
|Jay Rod
|17
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC