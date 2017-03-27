DX Digest: Joey Bada$$ Taps ScHoolboy Q For "Rockabye Baby" & Tuxedo...

As March comes to a close, the DX Digest for Thursday throws Joey Bada$$' new single "Rockabye Baby" featuring ScHoolboy Q in the top slot while the Brooklyn rhyme slinger inches closer to the release of his highly anticipated album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$. Tuxedo - the rowdy duo comprised of Jake One and Mayer Hawthorne - and their latest video, "2nd Time Around," hit the second slot with their visit to the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

