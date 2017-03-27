DX Digest: Joey Bada$$ Taps ScHoolboy...

DX Digest: Joey Bada$$ Taps ScHoolboy Q For "Rockabye Baby" & Tuxedo...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HipHopDx

As March comes to a close, the DX Digest for Thursday throws Joey Bada$$' new single "Rockabye Baby" featuring ScHoolboy Q in the top slot while the Brooklyn rhyme slinger inches closer to the release of his highly anticipated album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$. Tuxedo - the rowdy duo comprised of Jake One and Mayer Hawthorne - and their latest video, "2nd Time Around," hit the second slot with their visit to the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews 4 hr Southwind Animal ... 3
dog food (Feb '15) 8 hr Bangemz 23
Memphis Zoo 11 hr country gal 1
History of Memphis Wrestling Thu Ticket to Ride 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,935
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) Mar 27 Jackeabbit 240
Memphis Mafia Controls Memphis Businesses (Mar '09) Mar 25 Jay Rod 17
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC