Doc's Commerce Smokehouse now open Downtown

Doc's Commerce Smokehouse said it'd open in March . And it has. The new downtown spot fired up its smokers and opened quietly this past weekend in the SpringHill Suites building at 744 N. 4th St. The restaurant, which sports original terrazzo floors, barnboard and metal accents, as well as a big American flag-enhanced garage door is spacious and stocked with high tops, low tops and a community table that seats 10. Due to a delay in obtaining a liquor licensure, the bar at Doc's won't open to the public until later next week.

