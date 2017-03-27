Crime 4 mins ago 4:24 p.m.Missing Memphis 1-year-old found safe, Amber alert canceled
Tennessee authorities have canceled a statewide AMBER Alert after a vehicle was stolen in Memphis with a 1-year-old boy in the backseat.
