Crime 4 mins ago 4:24 p.m.Missing Memphis 1-year-old found safe, Amber alert canceled

Tennessee authorities have canceled a statewide AMBER Alert after a vehicle was stolen in Memphis with a 1-year-old boy in the backseat.

