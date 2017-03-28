City Wants Input on Road Projects, Bike Lanes
The City of Memphis Division of Engineering has plans to repave ten city roads, including Riverside Dr, once again adding bike lanes. City officials and Bike/Ped Memphis invited the public to the central library yesterday, March 27, to give feedback on the proposals in order to determine how they will proceed with each of the ten projects below.
