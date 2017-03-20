City Begins Second Series Of Memphis ...

City Begins Second Series Of Memphis 3.0 Meetings

City leaders are holding a second series of public meetings toward putting together the comprehensive Memphis 3.0 plan for the future. The public meetings resume Saturday, March 25, with a 10 a.m. session at Oakhaven High School, 3125 Ladbrook Road .

